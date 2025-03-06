Frontier Foods sells to owners of Republic grocery store

The owners of Anderson Grocery in Republic have purchased Frontier Foods in Oroville, with a promise to continue the same service that customers have come to expect.

OROVILLE – The owners of Anderson Grocery in Republic have purchased Frontier Foods in Oroville, with a promise to continue the same service that customers have come to expect.

“We’re selling everything, not only the store, but our rental buildings as well,” said Pat Davison, who has owned Frontier Foods ever since he and his wife Jodie bought Beeman’s Grocery in July of 2008.

When asked if his customers could expect to see any big changes, he said, “Honestly, I expect you’re not going to notice anything.”

The new owners, Troy and Kimberly Tanner, purchased Anderson’s Grocery a few years back, which had been owned by the same family since the 1920s.

“He bought it when the three daughters decided they wanted to sell it. Troy had worked for Albertsons about 15 years, then he worked for URM, the warehouse where we get our groceries. He is just a really sharp guy,” said Pat Davison, who adds that at one time he had showed an interest in buying the Republic store.

Davison said when he decided he wanted to sell his store he picked Tanner “because of his background experience” and “especially because he is from a small town in Idaho.”

“I thought he would be the best fit for the store,” said Davison.

Davison said nobody at Frontier would be losing their jobs.

“Alan Nelson and David Watkins will be co-managers. Troy will be here on Mondays and Tuesdays and Kim on Wednesdays working with Stephanie in the office. They are hiring someone for the Republic store who will work here three days a week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while learning the job,” said Davison.

By purchasing the second store, the Tanners will have increased buying power to make purchases which will allow them to pass the savings on to their customers in Republic and Oroville, according to Davison. That’s something that the two grocery store owners were able to do in the past and it will continue under Frontier’s new ownership.

“I just feel it is perfect. I just couldn’t have found a better buyer. The employees are my number one concern and when Troy bought Anderson’s, nobody lost a job up there,” he said.

Davison said he was grateful for the customer loyalty he has seen over the years.

“When it comes down to it, we wouldn’t be what we are without our customers,” he said.

Davison is looking forward to retirement but will be around for a while to help out with the store if needed. He hasn’t figured out what he will do with the newly found spare time but is looking forward to it.

When the Davisons bought the store, it was known as Beemans. Prior to that, it was Bell’s and before that it was Randal’s. Many people in Oroville remember it as The Cascade Market.

“We still get people who call it that, but not as many nowadays,” said Davison.