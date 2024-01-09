Morrills have plans to make Loomis Kwik Stop even more convenient

Nestled in the Sinlahekin Valley, Loomis Kwik Stop, known for hospitality and convenience, is under new ownership

Jarvis and Becky Morrill, the new owners of the Loomis Kwik Stop, with their children Mahki and Sahana. Laura Knowlton/submitted photo

LOOMIS – Nestled in the Sinlahekin Valley, Loomis Kwik Stop, known for hospitality and convenience, is under new ownership. Located at 18 Palmer Ave, the store is now owned and operated by Jarvis and Becky Morrill, as of Jan. 1.

In the gold rush of the 1890s, Loomis, known as one of the great mining towns in Okanogan County at one time, was a booming mining camp and is now known for cattle-raising. The town was named after Julius A. Loomis, the first merchant to permanently establish a store there.

Becky Morill said the historic town of Loomis holds many stories. At one time, the town’s three-block-long main street was lined with buildings, including a total of eight saloons and two dance halls.

“I think the store is very important to the Loomis community. We are 20 miles away from town and the only place you can pick up a few items without having to drive 45 minutes. If someone needs to fill up their lawn mower, or put gas in their car, they can stop by the store, without having to go all the way to town. We’ve got the deli too,” said Morrill.

According to Morrill, Loomis Kwik Stop offers breakfast, a deli, and has many other goods for shoppers to choose from.

“The store has a lot to offer and potential to grow,” she said.

The store has been a part of the community for many years, offering access to affordable and convenient food for the locals and visitors alike. Many of the locals have come to depend on the little rural store and it serves as a hub for social connection.

“I love how this is such a tight-knit community. When someone comes into the store, we know their names. There are lots of new people to meet, as well. We are excited to meet the people who will come through on their vacations. I’m excited to hear their stories too,” said Morrill.

The Loomis Kwik Stop has switched hands a few times and been a big part of the town’s history for many years now. Teri and Virgil Newton were the first to turn the place into a convenience store.

The Morrill’s adventure started three months ago when former owners, Jerry and Francie Ogle, who ran the store for 18 years, decided the time had come to retire. Morrill said everything began to fall into place from there.

“My husband and I have talked about this place for years and years. I’ve known Jerry and Francie since I was two years old,” said Morrill.

The Morrill’s moved back to the area 10 years ago, after spending 15 years on the west side of the state.

“I was born and raised here. I graduated from Tonasket High School in 1998. My husband, Jarvis, grew up in Idaho,” said Morrill.

Just days into their venture, the couple said they are excited for the opportunity.

In the future, Morrill said they hope to add pizza and more breakfast items. They’d also like to add a beer garden. Over the next couple of months, customers can expect hamburgers and french fries to return to the table.

“We want people to be able to sit down and enjoy a meal together,” said Morrill.

Overall, Loomis Kwik Stop will be the same store customers have come to love and trust but with some new grocery items to come.

It’s a very “convenient” convenience store. Morrill said she hopes people will swing by the store on their way to and from the lake, and while on their weekend drive.

Business hours will be Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to p.m.