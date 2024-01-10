Anne Williams always loved Christmas! She celebrated Christmas and left us on Dec. 26, 2023. Anne was born in Brewster, Wash. in 1931.

Anne Williams

Anne Williams always loved Christmas! She celebrated Christmas and left us on December 26, 2023. Anne was born in Brewster, Washington in 1931.

She met Bob in high school, she was a cheerleader and Bob played sports. They married in 1950. Their two sons, Ted and Chad, were her pride and joy.

Anne was an avid walker, making friends all along her path. She enjoyed exercise group at the Oroville Senior Center. She loved meeting people and making new friends wherever she went. Anne enjoyed serving others, both with the Coral Junior Women and at Trinity Episcopal Church. Anne was proud of her work at Prince’s Shopping Center where she worked for many decades. Loving music of many genres, her favorite group was Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass. She was able to hear them live in Spokane.

Christmas always included cooking and baking. Her raspberry dessert was well-loved at all Christmas parties. She would have holiday dinners for family and friends with 20 people at the antique table with all leaves in it. Often, she would cook both a turkey, prime rib roast and the best mashed potatoes. Anne won grand prize at the Oroville May Day festival for her paper bag apple pie.

Anne was small in stature, but mighty in kindness, she will be missed by all who knew her!

Anne is survived by sons, Ted (Cheryl) and Chad (Martha) and grandson, Jason. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; father, Charles Emerson; mother, Esther Emerson; brother, Ray Emerson and grandson Jerod Williams.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. Inurnment to follow at Omak Memorial Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service in care of arrangements.