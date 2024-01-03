Hilary Mary Blackler

Hilary Blackler was born in Birmingham, England on July 21, 1936 to parents The Reverend Canon C.G.C. and Edith Robertson. She passed away on Dec. 19, 2023.

Hilary was born in Birmingham, England on July 21st, 1936 to parents The Reverend Canon C.G.C. and Edith Robertson. She passed away on December 19th, 2023.

From an early age, she attended Abbots Bromley Boarding School where she played field hockey as an extracurricular activity. After school, Hilary attended nurse’s training and practiced as a surgical nurse at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

In 1959, at the age of 23, she moved to Oroville, Washington with her family as part of a church parish exchange. During that time, she met Perry Blackler and they were married in June 1960. After working at St. Martins Hospital in Tonasket, Washington, she raised four kids; Steve, Alison (Chad), Sara (Glenn), and Lisa (Rick). Her family grew with the addition of eight grandchildren who kept her on the go.

Hilary was an avid gardener who loved arranging the flowers she grew. She took her love of flowers and shared it with her community as a member of Streetscape. Living on an orchard, she was very creative with her use of apples, had a great love for animals and loved music of any kind, especially live.

Trinity Episcopal Church was very dear to her heart. You would find her flower arrangements on display nearly every Sunday. Her faith sustained her and gave her great comfort. Her children are proud to carry on her love of England and tea.

She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Alison Hindmarch. She is survived by her husband, Perry; her sister, Clare Cook; brothers-in-law, Robin Cook and Michael Hindmarch; her children, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her service is Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Streetscape (P.O. Box 987 Oroville, WA 98844) and Trinity Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 1270 Oroville, WA 98844) would be appreciated by the family.

Bergh Funeral Service in care of arrangements.