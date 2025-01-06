Tonasket Community Theater to present ‘The Pack’

Tonasket Community Theater will presenting, The Pack, directed by Betsy Rainsford and performed by actors from Omak, Tonasket and Oroville.

TONASKET – The Tonasket Community Theater will be presenting a play called The Pack, written and directed by Betsy Rainsford and performed by actors from Omak, Tonasket and Oroville. It will be a benefit for the Tonasket Community Cultural Center.

The Pack will be performed at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western, on March 14, 15 and 16 and March 21, 22 and 23. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

The cast is hard at work memorizing lines and staging the show.

Diedre (Danika Smith) is newly married to Justin (Huck Beehner) and moves into his world of riches, quantum physics and his four possessive poodles (puppeteers Payton Clawitter and Ashley Fardys).

Questions begin to loom for Diedre. Why is Justin gone so much and why don’t his poodles ever warm up to her and her puppy Maxi (Julie Alley)?

Diedre, with the help of her mother Arlene (Valerie Coolidge) and household staff members Hans, Tilly and Charles (Adam Clawitter, Lynn Hoover, Andross Moore) uncover some clues. Will Diedre discover the hidden secret and ultimately make the right choice for herself and Maxi? This is science fiction-ish with a twist.

Ticket prices will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. For more information call the Tonasket Community Cultural Center and leave a message for Rainsford at 509-486-1328.