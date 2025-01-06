Republican rep pre-files legislation to help communities secure federal grants

By Carleen Johnson | The Center Square

(The Center Square ) – Washington state Rep. Stephanie Barnard, R-Pasco, has pre-filed legislation aimed at stimulating economic growth by helping local communities access federal funding more effectively.

“This bill started as the Moving Assets Towards Community Heath Program [MATCH] Act during the 2024 session,” she said, referencing House Bill 1870, that passed during last year’s legislative session.

HB 1870 created a dedicated program within the state Department of Commerce to streamline access to federal grant funding, but Barnard is expanding on what was signed into law, telling The Center Square that the bill “got gutted a bit.”

Barnard explained that the Commerce Department directed its grant-writing assistance and state matching dollars to jurisdictions promoting clean energy projects.

“Because the CCA [Climate Commitment Act] funding was attached, that’s where the money was [going],” said Barnard.

The CCA caps and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from Washington’s largest emitting sources and industries. It aims to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 and 95% by 2050.

Barnard’s new effort, House Bill 1057, directs the Department of Commerce to establish a grant program by July 1, 2025. This program would help local governments, economic development organizations, and rural counties to hire grant writers.

The Center Square contacted the Commerce Department for comment on Barnard’s new legislation, known as the Moving Assets to Create Healthy Economic Development, or MATCHED, Act, and received this response via email: “Commerce has been doing quite a bit of work already to assist communities in garnering a share of the historic federal funding currently available for opportunities through the CHIPS and Science Act, Regional Hydrogen Hubs and other clean energy funding, and broadband, for example.”

Department of Commerce Legislative Director Dave Pringle added, “Commerce is committed to leveraging federal funding for a number of programs and projects, and we are already working to ensure broadband, solar energy and storage, and other clean tech and innovation funding comes to Washington.”

Barnard argues that Commerce should help associate economic development organizations access federal grant funding and not limit that assistance to clean energy-related projects.

“There is so much money at the federal level out there, especially with the Inflation Reduction Act,” she explained. “There are thousands of opportunities for federal funding that we’re not taking advantage of and it’s not just energy funding; it’s way more than that.”

She explained the grant writing and application process is too complicated for many smaller jurisdictions to navigate, so her bill would require Commerce to offer help.

“So, we have the template letter for applicants, and we have the matching funds from the state for successful applicants,” Barnard said, adding that Commerce would provide a form letter that states if the organization is successful in procuring funds for economic development, the state would provide a certain level of matching funds.

Barnard said Washington is near the bottom of the nationwide pack when it comes to securing federal dollars.

“We were in the bottom 25% in procuring federal dollars, which is sad,” she said, “especially when we’re talking about raising taxes again.

Majority Democrats have discussed several potential tax increase measures, including a wealth tax and an increase in Business and Occupation taxes. The state faces a projected budget deficit of between $10 and $16 billion over the next four years.

“That’s your whole strategy? Raise the revenue stream? That is not a sustainable concept, nor has it ever been,” Barnard said, while conceding a dedicated fund of state matching dollars is a big lift.

“It would be amazing if we could dedicate $100 million or more to this and remember it doesn’t have to be spent. But we’ll get a massive return on investment for what we do spend,” she predicted. “Instead, we’re trying to tax Washingtonians out of the precious little that’s left in their paychecks. It makes absolutely no sense.”

The 2025 legislative session begins Jan. 13 and is scheduled to last 105 days.