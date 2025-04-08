New Public Art Installation in Tonasket showcases the Great Blue Heron

‘Hank’ the blue heron, a new mural inspired by the natural beauty of the Okanogan Highlands, is located outside the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-Op.

TONASKET – A vibrant new piece of public art inspired by the natural beauty of the Okanogan Highlands has been unveiled at the outdoor garden of the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-Op.

The ten-foot high painting of a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias), affectionately named “Hank,” was created by local artist Gabriele Beyer, based on a design inspired by Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op’s longtime board member, Charlene Rich. The piece was framed and installed by craftsman, Miguel Guizar. The project was funded and facilitated by Okanogan Highlands Alliance (OHA).

“This project embodies our community’s deep connection to nature and the collaborative spirit that makes our town so special,” says Charlene Rich, Tonasket Natural Foods Co-Op board member.

Beginning in 2011, OHA has been working to bring nature-inspired public art to Tonasket, part of an ongoing effort to foster connection between people and the flora, fauna and ecosystems of the Okanogan Highlands. In 2024-25, OHA received funding to support this initiative through the USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant Program.

Jen Weddle, co-director of OHA says, “OHA is delighted to have ‘Hank’ join the other beautiful murals in Tonasket as part of OHA’s Community Art Project. Viewers will be amazed at the way that Gabriele captured both the stillness and vibrancy of the great blue heron, an iconic species of our diverse ecosystems.” Weddle added, “The artistry, craftsmanship and dedication of all involved make this a long-lasting gift to the community.”

Beyer is an accomplished muralist, silk painter and painter. Her work captures the energy of the wilderness and the vitality of wild animals. This mural project was a perfect fit for Beyer, according to OHA.

She painted “Hank” on a five foot by 10 foot panel in her Okanogan Highlands studio. Beyer said, “Everything about ‘Hank’ felt so right. The whole time I painted him I had a lot of love in my heart, love for nature, our community, and OHA. That came through me. I’m just a channel. ‘Hank’ really came to life. To me he felt like an actor waiting for me to put on his makeup. Now he has stepped out on the stage and can be the star, shine light and inspire through his beauty. All winter I looked forward to that moment.”

Tonasket’s newest public artwork can be found in the outdoor garden of the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-Op on the corner of 4th Street and Western Ave. All are welcome to stop by, grab a tasty lunch from the Co-op, and enjoy a picnic or a few moments of quiet under Hank’s watchful eye.

For more information about the Okanogan Highlands Alliance and their ongoing initiatives, find OHA’s website at: https://okanoganhighlands.org/ or email: info@okanoganhighlands.org For more information about the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op, visit: https://tonasketcoop.com/ or stop by in person.