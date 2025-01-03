Recalling the news and newsmakers of 2024

This week we took a look at some of the headlines and photos that appeared in the Gazette-Tribune during the first six months of 2024.

This week we take a look at some of the headlines that appeared in the Gazette-Tribune during the first six months of 2024. We’ll take a look at the second half of the year in our next issue.

January

GOP bill calls for fuel rebate checks – Drivers would get a fuel rebate check under a new proposal filed in the Washington State Legislature by two House Republicans.

Free Fuel Reduction Workshops for contractors in Eastern Washington – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is offering the workshops, the first in East Wenatchee, for contractors interested in reducing their fuel use on projects with private landowners.

Sighting of Chesaw double homicide suspect debunked – In mid-December reports of a sighting of Dylan J. Harrington, 27, wanted as a suspect in in the February 2022 homicide of a Chesaw couple, were discounted by the Ponderay Police Department.

Morrills plan to make Loomis Kwik Stop even more convenient – Nestled in the Sinlahekin Valley, Loomis Kwik Stop, known for hospitality and convenience, is now owned and operated by Jarvis and Becky Morrill as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Who rescues those who are lost in Okanogan County – Okanogan Search and Rescue (OCSAR) volunteers help to keep the population safe in time of need. OCSAR is the first responding, volunteer-staffed agency that responds to reports of missing people, recovery missions and can assist the sheriff’s office for certain types of missions, including evidence searches and other activities.

Tonasket lends support to shelter for Junior Baseball Project – The city council approved money from the Parks Reserve Fund to help complete the project once they have an estimate of the cost.

Anglers pull in prize-winning fish at NW Ice Fishing Fest – The Northwest Ice Fishing Festival was held with 44 anglers descending on Sidley Lake to take place in the event’s 20th year.

U.S. Navy invites public input on Draft EIS for Airspace Extension – The U.S. Navy, working in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, has prepared a Draft EIS to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of extending the airspace in which Navy pilots train in Northeastern Washington State.

February

Chamber officers and Citizens of the Year – The Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet announcing new officers for 2024, as well as naming Lynn and Lee Chapman as Citizens of the Year.

North County school districts seek Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levies – Tonasket is asking voter approval for a $1,506,558 levy to be collected in 2025 and $1,581,8856 to be collected in 2026. Oroville is seeking a two-year replacement levy of $1,565,000 to be collected in 2025 and 2026.

Oroville High School Athletics moving from 2B to 1B – OHS Athletic Director Brennon Schweikart announced that the WIAA has approved the change in classification starting in August of 2025.

Oroville School District receives grant for Farm-to-Table program – Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hardesty sends a shout out to Ali Covey and Marcus Alden for their efforts. Because of their work the district is getting the $187,500 OSPI grant, according to Hardesty.

Anna Hernandez selected as 2024 May Festival Queen – Hernandez was chosen on Selection Night and she will be joined by Princesses Sierra Buckmiller and Jayden Glover.

Tonasket Council discusses parade, approves purchase of six iPads – The council heard from Mike Torrence with the Farmers Markt Association on the group taking on the Founders Day Parade this year.

Tonasket and Oroville school districts appear to have passed their levies – It looks like both districts have passed their Educational and Operations Levies, according to the unofficial voe count from Feb. 16. That count had both districts passing their levies by comfortable margins.

Oroville Council hears airport project and Comp Plan updates – The council heard an airport update, including the Runway Reconstruction Project at the city’s Dorothy Scott International Airport, from Tim Ike with JUB Engineering.

Tonasket Choice High School teams up with fifth graders on science projects – The Choice High School students teamed up with the elementary students to answer scientific questions and showcase their experiments at a science fair at the elementary.

Oroville School Board opposes two state bills requiring certain types of curriculum – The board listened to administrative reports and passed a resolution opposing the two state bills

March

Okanogan County ends 2023 with lower unemployment rate than the previous year – Preliminary estimates the county’s not seasonally adjusted average unemployment rate dipped nine-tenths of a percentage point between 2022 and 2023, from 6.5 percent to 5.6 percent.

Tonasket Council approves sign in memory of George Frank – The sign will be placed on the walking bridge over Bonaparte Creek in memory of Frank who was a member of the Armed Forces Legacy group.

Okanogan County has new Mobile Command Vehicle/Trailer – The new Mobile Command Vehicle (MCV) will be used in support of agencies during major events, like natural disasters.

OSF Variety Show raises over $7000 for Oroville scholarship recipients – The variety show was put on by the Oroville Scholarship Foundation and the Oroville High School Music Department at American Legion Post #84 and featured performances from local talent.

Oroville Grange receives $62K from state to kick off ‘Building Community’ campaign’ – Oroville Grange had its capital request for funds approved by the state legislature in the closing days of the 2024 legislative session. The historic building, which was built by volunteers in 1957, will see many improvements, including ADA access, insulation replacement, HVAC and electrical upgrades, as well as exterior refurbishment.

THS Knowledge Bowl heading to state competition – The Tonasket High School Knowledge Bowl team qualified for the state competition in Wenatchee on March 23. The team’s coach said the team has had an “outstanding season” representing North Central Washington in the 2B division.

Tonasket and Oroville Set Spring Clean-up dates – The cities of Tonasket and Oroville have set Spring Clean-up dates in April to spruce up their towns. Both towns will pick up burnable yard waste, with leaves and grass clippings placed in paper bags or cardboard boxes.

DNR plans proscribed burns on up to 2,580 acres of state Trust Lands – Successful prescribed fires reduce fuels, improve the health of older trees, support wildlife and create a safer landscape for wildland firefighters. Burns are planned in the Loomis, Havillah and Aeneas Valley areas.

April

Tonasket discusses potential updates to airport hangar leases – The Tonasket Council discussed possible changes to leases for new hangar space at the city’s airport. The change would only apply to people seeking new leases.

Feds want to return grizzlies to the North Cascades – With the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement federal agencies are one step closer to starting the process of gradually reintroducing grizzly bears to the North Cascades.

Tonasket Fire Department brings in fire departments state-wide for annual training – Districts that participated include Grant, Ferry, Spokane and Republic fire departments. Training stations included Housefire Entrance and Roof Cutting, as well as Car Crash Rescue.

Oroville and TOI working on building pickleball courts – Jeff Bunnell, with The Oroville Initiative (TOI) appeared before the Oroville City Council to discuss building pickleball courts at one or more of the city’s parks.

Tonasket Council discusses beaver problem in Bonaparte Creek – A representative from Methow Beaver Project appeared before the council to discuss what the organization does and how it can help with the beaver problem in the creek located south of town.

Crime Impact Unit arrests federal suspect, seizes drugs – The unit, recently established by the Omak Police Department arrested the suspect wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a drug warrant and seized fentanyl and other drugs.

Remembering Hilary Blackler on Arbor Day – An Arbor Day Celebration took place in front of Oroville’s Public Library. Lynn Chapman with the Streetscape Committee gave some history of the tree program and paid tribute to her fellow Streetscape volunteer, the late Hilary Blackler.

Tonasket Elementary students hold salmon release ceremony – Starting in late December of 2023, fourth and fifth grade students began raising 200 salmon eggs for release in the Okanogan River, which they did April 18.

May

Jerry Asmussen named ‘Citizen of the Year’ by Tonasket Chamber – Tonasket Chamber President Mike Stewart talked about Asmussen’s contribution to the area by serving on various boards, including being vice chairman of the Conservation Board.

May Fest Queen Anna and Princesses Jayden and Sierra crowned – This year’s May Festival Royalty, Queen Anna Hernandez and Princesses Sierra Buckmiller and Jayden Glover were crowned in a coronation ceremony held at Coulton Auditorium.

Agencies announce decision to restore grizzly bears to North Cascades – The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have announced a decision to actively restore Grizzly Bears to the North Cascades National Park where the animals once roamed. The last confirmed sighting of a grizzly bear in the U.S. portion of the North Cascades was in 1996. The agencies plan to move three to seven bears per year for a period of five to 10 years to establish an initial population of 25 grizzlies.

Oroville High School sees ‘phenomenal growth’ in State Assessments – The Oroville School Board heard from High School Principal Linda Achondo on the (Northwest Education Assessment) testing which showed “phenomenal growth” in the junior high scores.

‘Turning Back Time’ with 90 years of Oroville May Festival – the 90th Annual May Festival took place under sunny skies with a Grand Parade, Fun Run, Car Show, Bass Tournament, Art in the Park and Three on Three Basketball Tournament.

Columbia River Hog group revises Run for the Border – The Run for the Border charity motorcycle ride from Wenatchee to Oroville and back began anew after a three year absence on Armed Forces Day, with 90 riders.

Tonasket City Council approves new Airport Land Lease – Tonasket approved a new revised Airport Land Lease for maintaining a hangar at the airport. The lease will only apply to those renewing their lease or applying for a new lease.

Founders Day Fun – The annual Founders Day celebration took place with the Grand Parade and the Founders Day Rodeo.

Pickleball and horseshoes discussed by Oroville Council – The council heard about the work being done to construct pickleball courts at Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park and a proposal for new horseshoe pits at Deep Bay Park.

June

North County graduates the ‘Classes of 2024’ – Oroville High School’s Kadence Ovitt was this year’s recipient of the Glover Cup which is awarded to the person felt to most embodies the spirit of Americanism. Over $1.1 million was awarded in scholarships to Tonasket graduates.

Hospital Foundation presents $100,000 check to North Valley Hospital – The North Vally Community health Association demonstrated its unwavering commitment to enhance healthcare service by presenting a $100,000 check to the hospital district.

Under the Big Top – The Oroville Chamber of Commerce hosted the Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus at Prince Heritage Park. The chamber brings the popular circus to town every other year.

Ranchers feel they’ll face the brunt of grizzlies returning to North Cascades – After years of discussion and public meetings, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will be returning grizzly bears to the North Cascades. Rachel McClure with the Okanogan County Cattlemen’s Association said, “It doesn’t matter what we say, they’re just going to do what they want to do anyway.”

Tonasket granted $770,000 in additional grants for Perfect Passage Project – This new grant means that the city has received a total of $7 million in grants and $260,000 in loans to enhance Tonasket’s main street and make improvements to sidewalks, storm drainage and other issues.

Tonasket’s old town façade finds a new home – The old town facade of main street Tonasket which previously sat above the Janice Bridge, has found a new home at Silverline Lakeside Resort on Pearrygin Lake in Winthrop.

Primary election Q&A with Okanogan County Commissioner Dist. 1 candidates – Nick Timm, Michael Heath and Matt Doney answer questions on why they should be the next Okanogan County Commissioner.

Stewart hopes to focus Tonasket Chamber more on business – Mchael Stewart, who assumed the role of chamber president in March, says the chamber needs to be refocused on business and increasing chamber membership.