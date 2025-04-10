Board commends Knowledge Bowl Team on their success

TONASKET – Superintendent Kevin Young commended the Tonasket High School Knowledge Bowl team, which recently achieved an impressive second-place finish at the state competition. The board and attendees celebrated the team’s success, applauding their hard work and commitment to academic success.

“I’ve got to tell you; I love the top hats and the way you dressed up for the competition. We are proud of you, said Young.

The team placed second in the state competition held at Wenatchee High School on March 22. A total of 93 teams from all sized schools from throughout the state participated in the competition

According to a Facebook post made by Susan McCue, Knowledge Bowl Coach, most teams had six members so they could sub in and out.

“Our small three-man team stayed the course and placed first in their division, qualifying them for the championship rounds. After a grueling five hours in the morning, they took a short break and returned for two more hours in which they took second place. This is unprecedented. It was a pleasure to watch all the brilliant students from all over Washington compete at the highest intellectual level. An amazing collection of minds.” said McCue.

The team consisted of Kai Duarte, Laurence Schell and Teak Plank. “Besides being stunning brain athletes, they have also become great friends. And they were the most dapper dressers there. Dressed for success.” said McCue.

The team shared a bit about their experience with the board.

During the board meeting, Julie Conkle, a respected veteran teacher, stood up to read a heartfelt letter of recommendation for her colleague, Kassandra Kauffman.

“I will stand behind your decision as I always do, but I wanted to come here to address a subject I feel very strongly about,” said Conkle.

According to a report given by Bobbi Catone, District Business Manager, as of Feb. 28, fifty percent of the fiscal year has elapsed.

Revenues are $8916,476 or 42. 5 percent of the annual budget. Expenditures to date, excluding encumbrances, are $10,201, 578 or 47 percent of the annual budget. The ending funding balance is not sufficient to cover the district’s minimum fund balance policy.

Superintendent Young gave a brief report to the board.

“Tomorrow happens to be the one day a year that the State Patrol comes to inspect our buses,” said Young, adding, the inspection will begin at 5:30 a.m.

The board unanimously approved the 2025-26 school year calendar.

The next school board meeting will be held Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Typically, the board will meet the last Wednesday of the month, unless otherwise noted.