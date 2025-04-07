Wenatchee Valley College announces 2025 All-Washington Academic Team Members

Three outstanding Wenatchee Valley College students were recently named to the 2025 All-Washington Academic Team in recognition of their high academic achievements and community service efforts.

WVC has selected students Micah Lee, Keira Martinez-Pinargote and Charlee Buchert. The All-Washington Academic Team program recognizes and honors the state’s finest higher education students. The students who make up the team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence, and contribute positively to the community.

The 2025 All-Washington Academic Team ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus.

Micah Lee of Twisp completed a WVC Medical Assistant degree in 2024 and is currently awaiting acceptance into the new Bachelor of Behavioral Health program at WVC.

“After completing my bachelor’s, I hope to get my Master of Social Work from Eastern Washington University,” Lee said. “WVC has been life-changing, and I am so grateful for the support and education I have received.”

Keira Martinez-Pinoargote of East Wenatchee is a Running Start student and working to complete her transfer degree.

“In high school, I joined Running Start, determined to graduate with both my diploma and an associate degree,” she said. “My love for neuroscience and nutrition comes from a deep curiosity about the human body because of my multiple food allergies. Now, I’m excited to continue my educational journey by transferring to a four-year university and working towards becoming a physician assistant.”

Charlee Buchert of Okanogan is studying at WVC to become a registered nurse. This year, she embraced the role of mentor for two new Running Start students, guiding them through their first quarter of college through WVC’s Running Start Mentorship Program. She embodies academic excellence through her studies and has consistently been named to the quarterly President’s List. Charlee said she’s looking forward to taking what she has learned at WVC and applying it to Grand Canyon University, where she will transfer this fall.

“On behalf of Wenatchee Valley College, we are exceptionally proud of these students and their achievements,” said WVC President Faimous Harrison. “These are tremendous milestones in these students’ educational journeys that will help prepare them for success as they continue their education and enter their chosen career fields. I look forward to celebrating this honor with Micah, Keira and Charlee at this month’s ceremony.”

The program is sponsored by the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges, the Washington State Association of College Trustees, the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa.