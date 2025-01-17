7th District legislators hit the ground running in Olympia

Submitted by Brendon Wold | House Republican Caucus,

Deputy Communications Director

OLYMPIA – Newly-elected State Representatives Hunter Abell and Andrew Engell from Northeast Washington’s 7th Legislative District began their work in Olympia on Monday, Jan. 13.

They were sworn in along with 96 other representatives from across the state.

While they officially took office on the first day of the 2025 legislative session, both legislators took their oaths of office earlier in district.

Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, took his oath of office at the Ferry County Courthouse on Dec. 23, 2024, which Judge Patrick Monasmith administered. Abell said it was a reflection of his dedication and commitment to the 7th Legislative District, his experience as an attorney, and his time as a Ferry County District Court Judge.

“It is an absolute honor to serve the citizens of the 7th Legislative District. I intend to bring their work ethic, resolve, and common-sense approach to fixing our state’s problems,” said Abell, who served in the United States Navy and is currently a Commander in the Navy Reserve. “I know I have big shoes to fill. Our district has been blessed with fantastic, dedicated public servants. I will need to work hard to live up to their legacy of service, dedication, and collaboration to get things done for the ‘Fighting Seventh.’

“My priorities this session are wolves, law enforcement, preventing tax increases, and protecting the constitutional rights of the people of the 7th District,” he continued.

Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville, took his oath of office at the Stevens County Courthouse on Jan. 10, which Superior Court Judge Lech J. Radimski administered.

“I first met Andrew in 2018,” said Radimski. “I was immediately impressed with his commitment to help people. If he could help, no matter the issue or the problem, he would offer assistance. I know he’s going to continue this passion for service in the state legislature. The citizens of the 7th Legislative District are lucky to have someone like Andrew representing their interests in Olympia.”

Engell, who worked for former Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the last seven years, said he wants to hit the ground running and is excited with his committee assignments, which, he said, fit well with the 7th District.

Engell will serve on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee and the House Housing Committee. He was also appointed as the Assistant Ranking Member on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

“I’ve been told it’s a bit unusual for a freshman legislator to be awarded an assistant ranking position on this committee,” said Engell, who has worked with the Washington State Farm Bureau in the past. “But I think it just goes to show my colleagues’ trust in me to take my experiences within the Ag community and turn them into solutions that will protect our farmers and ranchers and all sectors within our agricultural industry.”

Engell said he has heard from several individuals concerned about the record number of wolf-livestock conflicts over the past year, where wolves have injured or killed at least 56 cattle. However, he says, this is just the tip of the iceberg and only represents incidents that can be positively confirmed via a lengthy investigation by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

In response to his district’s concerns, Engell introduced his first bill on the first day of session. House Bill 1311 would require the WDFW to designate gray wolves as “sensitive” instead of “endangered.” This down-listing would still provide protections but would also give more flexibility to the department when managing wolves, including the investigatory process and penalties levied when a wolf kill has occurred.

“While we are at record highs for the number of wolf-livestock conflicts in our state, we know that number is much higher than the official reporting done by WDFW,” said Engell. “We have ranchers, livestock owners, and landowners who have had incidents but refuse to report them for various reasons. We must do more to protect the livelihood of many of our citizens and the animals they manage. Down-listing will give department scientists and staff more options when managing gray wolves and responding to conflicts and give the public more assurance that the state is listening to their concerns.”

Rep. Abell also intends to introduce a wolf bill this session. His legislation gives local governments more options when managing and responding to wolf-livestock-human interactions. While the bill is still being finalized, Hunter said he’s received ample support from local officials.

“We’ve got local elected officials and law enforcement who specifically asked the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for more flexibility as they are the ones with boots on the ground responding to these conflicts,” said Abell. “Even with the WDFW recommendations, which include input from department scientists and experts, the commission has turned a blind eye and deaf ear. There is too much politics and fanaticism from the top down instead of science, compassion, and reason. Let’s give more control to the local people on the ground rather than having this managed by bureaucrats appointed by a governor beholden to extreme environmentalists.”

Abell is also pleased with his committee assignments, where he will serve on the Environment and Energy, Finance, and Rules committees. Like his seatmate, he was chosen to serve as an Assistant Ranking Member for the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, where his time practicing law and as a former Ferry County District Court Judge gives him unique insight. He said one of his top priorities in Olympia will be public safety.

“Per capita, our state continues to be the worst in the nation for the number of law enforcement in our communities,” said Abell. “Washington has the highest motor vehicle theft rate, the most burglaries per capita at more than double the national rate, has the second-highest property crime rate, and ranks number one in the nation for the state most impacted by retail theft. We are in the midst of a public safety crisis!”

Abell acknowledged there is no silver bullet to solving Washington’s crime problem. But, he says, we have to start somewhere. To that end, he is working on proposals to increase the number of law enforcement officers in our state.

“Simply put, if we want safer streets, we need more cops,” said Abell. “We need to look at various ways to get more officers in our communities. It is going to take us years – perhaps a decade – just to get back to the national average.

“Can the state give local jurisdictions certain incentives like signing bonuses for officers? Can we make it easier to hire back law enforcement officers that quit because they refused to comply with COVID vaccine mandates? Can we roll back some of the ‘police reforms’ passed by the ruling party in Olympia that made officers more susceptible to lawsuits and law enforcement careers less appealing? Will creating a criminal justice training center in Eastern Washington help bring numbers up? We need to have all our options on the table. Public safety must be one of the most important issues for us this session,” said Abell

Both Abell and Engell encouraged 7th Legislative District residents to reach out with their questions, concerns, or ideas on how to make state government work more efficiently and effectively.

Rep. Hunter Abell can be reached at Hunter.Abell@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7380.

Rep. Andrew Engell can be reached at Andrew.Engell@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7908.

The 2025 legislative session began on Monday, Jan. 13, and will run for 105 days.