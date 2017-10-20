Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Antonio Guadalupe DeLeon, 27, Tonasket, with manufacturing of marijuana. The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Saan Meng Saelee, 51, Seattle, with manufacturing of marijuana. The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 5 near Omak.
- The court found probable cause to charge Wern Cho Saephanh, 60, Seattle, with manufacturing of marijuana. The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 5. near Omak.
- The court found probable cause to charge William Seng Saephanh, Seattle, 52, Seattle, with manufacturing of marijuana. The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 5 near Omak.
- The court found probable cause to charge Robyn Ann Henderson, 34, Okanogan, with DUI and POCS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 6.
- Patrick Joseph Wapato, 33, Omak, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to violation of a no-contact order (DV). Wapato was sentenced to 40 months (3.33 years) in prison and fined $915. The crimes occurred April 18, 2017.
- Robert Joseph Lawrence Parisien, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to attempted possession to a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. In a second case, Parisien pleaded guilty to custodial assault. Parisien was sentenced to a total of 10.5 months in jail and fined a total of $1,600.
- Kirklyn McKenna Brogard, 18, Republic, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to POCS (methamphetamine). Brogard was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $3,260.50 for the Sept. 1 crime.
- Joseph Marion Starks, 29, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to manufacturing of marijuana. Starks was sentenced to 30 days in Jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Sept. 1 crime.
- Gene Charles Olson, 43, Riverside, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to three counts of violation of a no-contact order. In a second case, Olson pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to solicitation of POCS (methamphetamine). Olson was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison.
- Jeremy Wayne Graves, 38, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to fourth-degree assault. The court dismissed a third-degree malicious mischief charge. Graves was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $760.50 for the Feb. 9, 2016 crime.
- Douglas Jerad Hobart, 31, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to manufacturing of marijuana. Hobart was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $800 for the Sept. 1 crime.
- Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft and use of drug paraphernalia. Prescott was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,766.61 in fines and restitution. The crimes occurred Sept. 7.
- Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 36, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and DUI. In a second case, Schweitzer pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to third-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). In that case, the court dismissed an additional charge of third-degree assault (DV) and obstruction. Schweitzer was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined a total of $2,621.
- Austin Antonio Holcomb, 20, Oroville, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to attempted second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property. Holcomb was sentenced to 68 days in jail and fined $800 for the Sept. 5 crimes.
- Stephanie Nacole James, 25, Airway Heights, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. The crimes occurred near Oroville. James was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $800 for the July 2016 crimes.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 9, 2017
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on S. Main St. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Oleander St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Dennis Darrel DePoe, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lynn Michelle Stanley, 47, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Kevin Anthony Baker, 51, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, hit-and-run (attended vehicle) and physical control.
- Kallie Louann Thomas, 28, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and six counts of third-degree theft.
- Charles Lee Desautel, 30, court commitment for DUI Court violation.
Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017
- Fraud on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Chewiliken Valley Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- DWLS on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Tabitha Renee Dodson, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order.
- Jared Sean Hawkins, 25, booked for DUI.
- Garret Lee Bruce, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- James Carl Walker Jr., 49, booked on FTC warrants: two each for first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Josephine Mary Lambert, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Lynn Michelle Stanley, 47, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017
- DWLS on W. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Poedunk Rd. near Wauconda.
- Theft on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- DWLS on W. Third St. in Omak.
- Jose Jesus Vega, 21, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Joshua Lee Gitt, 40, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Tosh M. Mason, 29, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Raelena Marie St Peter, 21, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Suzanna Marie Marchand, 35, booked on a DOC detainer, POCS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017
- Trespassing on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Road rage on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Theft on E. Hale Ave. in Omak.
- Two counts of theft on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Threats on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. State Frontage Rd. near Tonasket.
- Christy Leigh Ekenbargerer, 36, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Sandina Marie Nelson, 23, booked on a DOC detainer.
Friday, Oct. 13, 2017
- One-vehicle rollover crash on Wannacut Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Crowder Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order in Omak.
- Theft on King St. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Two reports of malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on S. Antwine Ave in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Gabriel Jose Saenz, 44, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Dee Dee Louise Tompkins, 30, booked on a DOC detainer, POCS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John David Wood, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order.
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017
- Trespassing on Morris Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Theft on Antwyne Lane near Tonasket.
- Fatality vehicle crash near Bonaparte Lake.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Epley Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on W. Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Main St. in Oroville.
- Lorin Combs Jr., 31, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017
- Harassment on Fiker Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Ronni Lynn Sandoval, 49, booked on a FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Janelle Deeanna St. Peter, 22, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
- Luis Antonio Orosco, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Joseph A. Martinez Sebastian, 26, booked on FTA warrants for first- and second-degree trespassing.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement