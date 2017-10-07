Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Brandon Dwain Barton, 36, Okanogan, guilty of first-degree negligent driving. Barton received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $650.
- Sharon Lynette Clark, 54, Okanogan, guilty of DUI. Clark was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and fined $1,981.
- John William Delmeier, 47, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Reynaldo Diaz Patino, 62, Omak, guilty on two counts of violation of a no-contact order. Diaz Patino was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended and fined $1,123.
- Mayela Zamara Gomez Fuentes, 36, had a charge dismissed: supplying liquor to minors. Gomez Fuentes was fined $120.
- Jason D. Greene, 44, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Greene was fined $500.
- Kliver J. Gunn, 49, Omak, had two charges dismissed: DUI and second-degree DWLS. Gunn was fined $1,875.
- Levi Luis Lopez, 26, Riverside, had a reckless driving charge dismissed. Lopez was fined $200.
- Daniel Adrian Marquez, 44, guilty of disorderly conduct. Marquez received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
- Justin Jay McClellan, 37, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. McClellan was fined $500.
- Derek Michael McCraigie, 21, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS. McCraigie was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $686.
- Nukona Charley McCraigie Jr., 23, guilty of third-degree theft. McCraigie received a 364-day suspended sentence and was fined $873.
- David Ross McHenry, 54, Omak, had a charge dismissed: interfering with a healthcare facility. McHenry was fined $200.
- Delfina Marie Morris, 50, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Morris was sentenced with 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended and fined $833.
- Joshua Brent Winslow Numair, 34, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Numair was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and fined $553.
- Julie Angeline Oliver, 50, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Oliver was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and fined $513.
- Gene Charles Olson, 44, Riverside, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed and guilty (other revocation) of fourth-degree assault. Olson received a 364-day suspended sentence and was fined $598.
- Derek Wesley Palmenteer, 27, Omak, guilty of DUI. Palmenteer was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and fined $2,235.
- Anthony Demarrio Parnell, 35, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Parnell was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and fined $1,326.
- Robert Wayne Sasse, 63, Tonasket, had a DUI charge dismissed. Sasse was fined $2,000.
- Morningstar Rain St. Peter, 20, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. St. Peter was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and fined $873.
- Barbara Lynn Sumner, 48, Okanogan, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Sumner was fined $500.
- Brandon Michael A. Sutton, 25, Omak, had a charge dismissed: operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Paul Richard Tarbox, 30, Omak, had a DUI charge dismissed.
- Caleb James Yaksic, 24, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Yaksic was fined $500.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Sept. 25, 2017
- Littering on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Bentham Rd. near Omak
- Two-vehicle non-injury crash on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Benton St. in Omak.
- Drugs on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Stacey Lea Rodriguez, 51, booked for second-degree burglary and sounding a false fire alarm.
- Tyson Isaac Andrew, 34, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Bjarne Matthew Olson Jr., 39, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and unlawful imprisonment (DV).
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017
- Trespassing on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Threats on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Illegal burning on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Two warrant arrests on Railroad St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Asotin St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Dayton St. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Nissa Ann Birdsbill, 37, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree TMVWOP.
- Bryan Timothy Ferguson, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Lance Jon-Jurgen Gehner, 40, court commitments for DUI, POCS, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a legend drug.
- Jesus Denis Sandoval, 22, booked on FTA warrants for MIP/C and possession of marijuana.
- Claudia Lynn Garcia, 23, booked on three court commitments for delivery of a controlled substance.
- Robert Charles Shannon, 35, booked for third-degree theft and third-degree DWLS.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Two reports of domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Assault on Columbia St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Two malicious mischief on Columbia St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Central St. Bridge in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Alfred Rodney Wapato, 57, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Robert Forest Bright, 34, booked on a DOC detainer for a special sex offender sentencing alternative violation.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, booked for residential burglary and violation of a protection order (DV).
- Eli Paul VanBrunt, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joshua James Moore, 29, booked for violation of a protection order (DV) and an FTC warrant for second-degree assault.
- Darryle Clint Gua, 33, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Tasha Marie Hayner, 26, booked on two FTA warrants for third-degree theft.
- Dennis John Olive, 62, booked for court commitments for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree DWLS.
Thursday, Sept 28, 2017
- Weapons offense on Epley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Mock Rd. near Okanogan.
- Hazardous materials on B&O Rd. near Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Benton St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Douglas St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Michael Aaron Cornella, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joshua Curtis Carpenter, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Paul Tyrone Gua, 25, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Christ Michael Broughton-Cornett, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
- Gabriel Toribio Apolonio, 20, booked for intimidating a witness and second-degree assault (DV).
- Cheng O. Saechoa, 53, booked for manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana).
Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
- TMVWOP on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Search warrant on McLaughlin Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Pine St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Fifth St. in Okanogan.
- Custodial interference on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on Pine St. in Omak.
- Assault on Ridge Place near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Fir St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Custodial interference on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Mark Thomas Graves, 62, court commitment for second-degree DWLS.
- Brian Shane Johnson, 40, booked for DUI.
- Joseph Friedlander, 43, court commitments for DUI, third-degree DWLS and obstruction.
- Byron Dean Iukes Jr., 25, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017
- Assault on W. Cherry St in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on N. Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hungry Hollow Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Illegal fireworks on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Fletcher Rd. near Oroville.
- Harlan Lynn Pelletier, 43, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and harassment.
- Casey Jean Lowe, 39, booked on FTC warrants for third-degree DWLS and DUI.
- Caleb Cyril Bierle, 30, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017
- One-vehicle rollover crash on Hungry Hollow Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Illegal fireworks on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Fletcher Rd. near Oroville.
- Fire on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- David A. Bassani, 48, booked on a USBP hold.
- Russell Dene Womer, 53, booked on warrants for DUI and second-degree DWLS, and booked for third-degree DWLS and no valid operator’s license without ID.
- Sofnias Valdovinos Murillo, 74, booked for DUI and a USBP hold.
- Yvonne Delene McMillan, 51, booked on FTA warrants for three counts of third-degree theft and one count first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Patrick Lee Luntsford, 61, booked for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and POCS.
- Debra Michelle Gregg, 55, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement