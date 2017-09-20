Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Justin William Nanpuya, 41, Omak, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer). Nanpuya was sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the March 23 crime.
- Kevin Erik Warbus, 21, Omak, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree theft and two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing. Warbus was sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $1,260.50.
- Jonathon Lee Aron, 23, Okanogan, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to third-degree assault (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The court dismissed a fourth-degree assault charge and a harassment (threats to kill) charge. Aron was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined $915 for the May 31 crimes.
- The court found probable cause to charge Zaida Elena Contreras, 28, Okanogan, with three counts each of second-degree theft (access device) and second-degree ID theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 25.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 30, Omak, with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit an unlawful transfer of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 11.
- The court found probable cause to charge Imani Lanel Rankins, 17, Riverside, with first-degree assault (with a deadly weapon). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 10.
- The court found probable cause to charge Austin Antonio Holcolmb, 20, Oroville, with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Freedom Stephen McCauley, 25, Oroville, with residential burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts each of second-degree theft and second-degree burglary. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Ishna Rayman Mason, 36, Tonasket, with POCS (heroin). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 9.
- The court found probable cause to charge Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, Omak, with first-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 7.
District Court
- Brandon Dwain Barton, 36, Okanogan, guilty of first-degree negligent driving. Barton received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $650.
- Reynaldo Diaz Patino, 62, Omak, guilty on two counts of violation of a no-contact order. Diaz Patino was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,123.
- John Paul Martinez, 44, Omak, guilty of disorderly conduct. Martinez was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $653.
- Derek Michael McCraigie, 21, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS. McCraigie was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $686.
- Blair Bear McDougall, 33, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. McDougall was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $553.
- Joshua Brent Winslow Numair, 34, Tonasket, guilty on third-degree DWLS. Numair was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended, and fined $553.
- Julie Angeline Oliver, 50, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Oliver was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,026.
- Sean Thomas, 50, Tonasket, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Thomas was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 355 days suspended, and fined $598.
- Noe Alay Vazquez Vazquez, 20, Tonasket, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Vazquez Vazquez was fined $500.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
- Burglary on Knox Rd. near Riverside.
- Two-vehicle crash on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak. No injuries reported.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two reports of trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Two reports of public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two reports of public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Cherry St. in Oroville.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Weapons offense on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Orlando Morales Gutierrez, 31, booked for DUI.
- Joshua Lee Gitt, 40, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joseph Dean Friedlander, 43, booked for obstruction and FTC warrants for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Zaida Elena Contreras, 28, booked for five counts of second-degree theft.
- Sarah Amber Birch, 35, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Ezra Wheaton Freedle, 38, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017
- Vehicle prowl on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-cow crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on N. Pine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two reports of trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle fire on Riverside in Omak.
- Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 30, booked for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, six counts of possession a stolen firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit an unlawful transfer.
- Emily Marie Sivorot, 53, booked for DUI, first-degree DWLS, hit-and-run (unattended) and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Jayna Ann Young, 25, booked for two counts of third-degree theft and three counts of second-degree theft.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017
- Structure fire on Blue Grouse Rd. near Oroville.
- Sex offense on Wannacut Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Threats on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Assault on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- DWLS on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Julia Ann Pitts, 61, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Michael Aaron Cornella, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jacob Scott Sutton, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Nancy Renee Marie Hoffman, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
Thursday, Sept 14, 2017
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Conconully St. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on N. Main St. in Omak. Fatality reported.
- DWLS on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in omak.
- Harassment on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Cherry St. in Oroville.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Weapons offense on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Threats on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket. iPhone reported missing.
- Alyssa Ann Williams, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Lavada Renee Harrison, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Laura May Griffith, 53, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Search warrant on Cow Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Sex offense on Spokane St. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Wagon Wheel Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Loretta Lynn Pakootas, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Henry Eneas McDougall, 65, booked on a DOC detainer.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Hendrick Rd. near Omak. No injuries reported.
- Drugs on Pine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Logan James Board, 29, booked on two counts of POCS and a DOC detainer.
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Ross Canyon Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Norman St. in Okanogan.
- Threats at Spectacle Lake near Loomis.
- Wildland fire on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Blue Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Brenden Joe Ostby, 27, booked on four counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.
- Curtis Anthony St. Peter, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement