WVC New Student Orientation in Wenatchee and Omak

There will be a New Student Orientation for all incoming students at Wenatchee Valley College on Thursday, Sept. 13 in Wenatchee and Wednesday, Sept. 19 in Omak.

Most events at the Wenatchee Campus on Sept. 13 will will take place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Jack & Edna Maguire Student Recreation Center and in Wenatchi Hall. Students are invited to bring their family members and questions for WVC advisers.

The New Student Orientation for Wenatchee Valley College Omak will be on Sept. 19. The orientation will be in room 401 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Students will tour their campus, learn about campus resources, financial aid and successful study habits, get a student ID and meet their future classmates. Free dinner will be provided at both orientations.

Students should RSVP for orientation at wvc.edu/Orientation.

The fall application and tuition deadline is Sept. 10. Students can apply for WVC at wvc.edu/Apply, register for classes at wvc.edu/Registration and pay tuition at wvc.edu/Pay.