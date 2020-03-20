WVC extends closure of both campuses until March 30

WENATCHEE -Wenatchee Valley College has extended the closure of both campuses to students and the public until Monday, March 30. The closure was originally expected to last until March 20.

A campus closure means WVC is closed to both students and members of the public. The college remains open to employees only. Employees are being encouraged to work with their supervisors to work remotely whenever possible. Those who are remaining on campus are being asked to practice social distancing. The residence hall will remain open to residents

The campus will reopen on March 30. Classes will resume on the first day of spring quarter, April 13.

Support for students during closure

WVC is making efforts to ensure there are minimal disruptions to services for students at this time. Services that will be continued remotely include:

Tuition and registration . The tuition and registration deadlines for spring quarter have been moved from Monday, March 23 to Thursday, April 2 . Students can still register for classes and pay tuition online during the closure and throughout spring break. They are also able to contact WVC employees via phone or email.

Financial aid . Financial aid distribution for spring quarter is not expected to be affected. Students with questions about receiving financial aid should call 509-682-6810 or financialaid@wvc.edu.

Books . Students can return and order textbooks remotely by visiting the bookstore website, wvc.bncollege.com. They may call the WVC bookstore manager with questions at 509-682-6535.

Library holds . Winter quarter library holds for outstanding materials checked out from WVC libraries are being removed at this time to ensure students can register for classes and receive transcripts.

Educational and career planning . Educational planners and Career Center staff are available for remote appointments with students. Students can call the Educational Planning and Testing Center at 509-682-6830 to schedule a phone or Zoom videoconference appointment.

Counseling. Counselors will be available to students, staff and faculty via phone, emails and Zoom appointments only. Students can schedule these appointments by calling 509-682-6850, email or through our WVC counseling webpage, wvc.edu/Counseling .

Financial Crisis . Students with food insecurities or experiencing financial crisis can email counselors bsanchez@wvc.edu or rpoortinga@wvc.edu to see what assistance may be available.

Spring quarter 2020

April 6-10: Preparation week for students and instructors. Instructors will spend the week of April 6 preparing for instruction to be done remotely. Resources will also be made available in that week to students who would like training on using technology and online learning tools. Allied health students should look for communications from their programs as some clinical rotations will begin April 6.

April 13: Spring quarter starts. Instruction for all other programs in spring quarter will not begin until April 13 – a week later than the original end of spring break on April 6.

Moved online. Nearly all classes will be moved entirely online for spring quarter, with the exception of allied health, professional technical programs, or other programs with specialized needs. Social distancing in groups of 10 or less will be implemented, by CDC recommendations.

More information will be posted as it becomes available at wvc.edu/PublicHealth. Please send any questions about WVC’s response to COVID-19 to PublicHealth@wvc.edu.

