North County graduates receive WAEF scholarships

Tree fruit industry awards over $1.1 million in scholarships

WENATCHEE – The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) awarded a record 320 new and renewing students with scholarship support this spring, including several to Tonasket and Oroville students.

Funding for the awards was raised through voluntary contributions from members of the tree fruit industry and its suppliers and service providers. In total, this year’s scholarship recipients are receiving $1.1 million in educational awards.

Students receiving WAEF scholarships share a common link of parent employment in the tree fruit industry. WAEF scholarship recipients are pursuing a wide variety of degrees and career paths. Awards may be used by their recipients at accredited two-year colleges, four-year public and private universities and technical/vocational colleges.

Students, parents and donors were honored late last month at events held in Wenatchee and Yakima. The Scholarship Celebration Luncheons brought together students, parents, donors and guests with about 1000 attending between the two events. The luncheons were presented at the convention centers in Wenatchee and Yakima by Northwest Farm Credit Services.

Students from Oroville and Tonasket receiving WAEF Scholarships are:

Andrew Del Rosario is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Del Rosario graduated from Oroville High School.

Anna McCullough is the recipient of the Delmar Smith Memorial scholarship. McCullough graduated from Tonasket High School.

Katie Henneman is the recipient of the Tree Top, Inc. scholarship. Henneman graduated from Tonasket High School.

Luis Vazquez Curiel is the recipient of the Herold & Vicki Peebles and WAEF Alumni scholarship. Curiel graduated from Oroville High School.

Maria Merida is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle scholarship. Merida graduated from Tonasket High School.

Nicole Juarez Zelaya is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle scholarship. Zelaya graduated from Tonasket High School.

Omar Calderon is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Calderon graduated from Tonasket High School.