Virginia “Sue” Marchand, 78, of Moses Lake, Washington, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 25, 1940 in Bessemer, Michigan to Ardis “Penny” and LeRoy Pennock.

In 1959, she graduated from Twisp High School and married Ernie Marchand. They were married for 44 years before he preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 2003. They moved from Twisp to Moses Lake, Wash. in 1974, where she worked at Cascade Valley Grocery for 20 years.

Sue was a proud member of the Keweenaw Bay Tribe. She was a wonderful cook who liked showing her love by cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed playing with her dog Motor, going for drives and eating at the local Taco Shop. She was known to send 100+ Christmas cards along with baked goods to those she loved each year.

Sue will be remembered for her fun sense of humor, giving heart and great conversations. She was a loving, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her sons, Tim (Virginia) and Mitch (Laura) Marchand; sisters, Pat (Donnie) Hudson and Kathy Brown and her brother, Terry (Dawn) Pennock, 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Marchand; daughter, Kim Bowman and sons, Mike and Troy Marchand.

The family would like to thank all of the special people that have helped Sue throughout the years. Including dear friend and neighbor, Dale Hendricks, who brought her mail and newspaper each day for over 13 years.

Sue’s ashes will be laid to rest in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Twisp, Washington at a later date.