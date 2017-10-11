Sandra L. “Sandy” Mann, 83, passed away Saturday evening, September 30, 2017 in Nespelem, Washington. Sandy was born in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, April 17, 1934 to the home of William and Hazel Cooper.

Along with her profession as homemaker and mother, Sandy was known for her works of art – primarily with oils, beautifully painting many sawblades as well as traditional canvases. She knitted, crocheted and enjoyed being a seamstress – creating clothes for her children. An avid reader, Sandy particularly enjoyed novels by James Patterson. Aside from Sandy’s love of her family, animals always had a deep place of affection in her heart, including an injured Canadian Goose which Sandy nursed back to health and remained a part of her household for another ten years – much to the chagrin of other members of her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Clarence Mann and son, Lee Mann, Sandy’s legacy lives on through her children: Michael J. Murray (Manjila), Sandra Canody and Terry Mann (Susan); eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Her family requests that any donations be made in Sandy’s name to your local Humane Society.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

