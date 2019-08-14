Sandy was born in Oklahoma on May 31, 1935 to Wayne and Virginia Davis. She was joined later by her sister Sarah (Sally).

As a child, Sandy loved to ride horses. During her college years she was a ground breaker, pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering in a man’s world. Sandy worked for the State of Washington. She was an avid swimmer, loved to travel, and in later years she started Sandi’s Small Construction with miniatures, trains and dioramas.

Sandra Jean Truitt was 83 when she passed. At that time, she resided in Puyallup, Washington. She passed on November 19, 2018 of congestive heart failure.

Sandy is survived by her daughters, Lyn Crenshaw, Wendy Couture (Larry), Cat Smolka (Dan), (Wendy Truitt) and stepson Bob Truitt. She had several grandchildren, Frazer Crenshaw, Haydon Truitt, Indigo Truitt, Kaitlin English, Sara Schmitz, Emily Schmitz, Portia Hartwick and Gunnar Hartwick and one great-granddaughter, Ayverie Ulmer. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Haskins. Sandy was predeceased by her husband Robert Truitt and her son James Truitt.

A small private service was held August 3, 2019 at her property on Turner Homestead Road near Chesaw, Washington.