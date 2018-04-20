It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronnie Gene Sawyer, on March 21, 2018 at his home in Scottsdale Arizona. Ronnie was the son of Walter and Elderene Sawyer of Oroville, Washington and was born on December 27, 1952.

He survived by his sister Joyce Hopkins (Sawyer) and brothers Maurice and Roger Sawyer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie lived most of his life in Oroville and the Okanogan area. He devoted himself to his musical passion, playing in several bands throughout his life and was always active in the band circuit.

Ronnie was always on the go. He loved to fish, hunt and was a legendary long-distance driver. He had a very large circle of friends that knew they could always count on him when they needed help. His lifelong connection to the hometown gang was especially strong. He made great effort to stay in contact and visit family and friends from Arizona to Canada to Hawaii, which he truly loved.

Ronnie was a powerful personality whose love and influence will endure and his presence in our lives will be greatly missed. We love and miss you Ronnie.