Robert “Bob” Packer passed away on May 7, 2019 in Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington due to complications following an accidental fall at his home at the age of 65.

Bob was born to Wayne H. and Gladys (Lord) Packer in Pocatello, Idaho. He grew up in Clarkston, Washington, was a 12-year student and graduated from Clarkston High school in 1972. During his school years he participated in football, wrestling and track and was his senior class president .

After graduating, he began his lifelong career in construction; he was a member of the heavy equipment operators union. Bob was employed with many construction companies, spent several years in Montana and Alaska. His longest was over 20 years with American Construction in Tacoma. He retired in 2015. He was fondly known as “30B Bob” for his skills in crane operation.

Bob had two daughters, Kayla and Sarah, that were the lights of his life. His other passions were music, trivia, Pinochle, NASCAR and his beloved “El Camino.” He loved the good old days with music on vinyl and classic TV.

He requested no service. He was preceded in death by his parents, all grandparents and brother Rick.

He is survived by daughters, Kayla (Doug) Nunn of Cashmere, Washington and Sarah Packer of Wenatchee, Washington; brother, Mike Packer of Dufer, Oregon; sister, Patty (Larry) Peters of Blaine, Washington; many nieces and nephews and many friends and neighbors that will greatly miss him.

In lieu of cards and flowers please donate to any charity of your choice.