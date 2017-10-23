Now resting in peace, Robert “Bob” L. Rise passed away at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington on October 19, 2017. He was born on January 18, 1941 to Martin and Fern Rise.

Raised in the Molson/Oroville, Washington area, Robert grew up on the hill with Jim and Dorothy and attended school in Oroville.After graduating, he married Kathy Kresek and had two kids, Marty and Vicki. He went on to work at the sawmill in Creston, Wash. He eventually moved back to Oroville where he worked for the city for 21 years.

On Aug. 16, 1982 he married the Allen kids and their mother, Jessie. Soon after he and Jessie welcomed their son Clint.

Robert enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, camping and spending time with his large family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jessie Rise; children, Robert M. Rise of Bothell, Wash., Kevin Allen of Chesaw, Wash., Christina (Brian) Rise of Oroville, Dalene (Shawn) Nigg of Oroville, Clint (Joy) Rise of Hanford, Calif.; grandkids, Steven Wallis, Brandon and Tyler Rise, Dylan (Amanda), Blake and Jaxon Rise, Austin (Lindsie), Chase (Alissa) and Dustin Nigg; great grandkids, Angel Wallis, Emmersen Nigg and AubreeJo Rise; sister, Dorothy (Reg) DeGon of Spokane, Wash. and brother: Jim (Darlene) Rise of Oroville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Henry Anderson and daughter, Victoria “Vicki” Wallis.

A memorial for Robert will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 2 p.m. at the Oroville Eagles.