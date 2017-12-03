Ralph Alvin Kenner was born October 13, 1940 in RattleSnake Buttes (Walsenburg), Colorado. He passed away at home in Spokane, October 26, 2017, after struggling for many years with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and its consequences.

He was the youngest of 14 siblings and attended a one-room school house during his grade school years, his siblings being his classmates. Ralph earned a BS from Bradley University, an MS from the University of Hawaii, and a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Washington.

He met his wife Diana while in graduate school in Hawaii and they were married July 23, 1965. They had three children: Tanya, Margaret and Jacob. Ralph and Diana lived and worked together several places: Seattle, Wash; Geneva, Switzerland; Wannaska, Minn.; Chesaw, Wash,; Molson, Wash. and Spokane, Wash; but dearly loved their place in the Okanogan Highlands of Washington.

Ralph’s career work included educator, scientific researcher, farmer and home builder-remodeler. He was meticulous and exceptional in all his endeavors.

Ralph is survived by his wife Diana (nee Dilworth); children, Tanya (Robert) Reynolds and Jacob (Cynthia/Cinder); a brother and sister, Homer (Clarabelle) and Irene and six grandchildren Rayona, Gracie, Finnegan, Aurora, Orion and Selena.

There will be no services and we sincerely thank Hospice of Spokane for their outstanding care and support.