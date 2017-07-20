Noble Orin Law of Tonasket, Washington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at the age of 92. Noble was born to parents Harvey McKindry Law and Rosa May ‘Rosie’ Baughman on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1924 in Sunny Slope, Wash.

He grew up as the youngest of eight children and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1943. He helped out on the family orchard for two years, then joined the U.S Army at the close of WWII, serving as a corpsman. After completing his military service, Noble attended Washington State University in Pullman, graduation in 1953 with a B.B. in Horticulture. That same year he married Ardith Steele of Manson, Wash. They raised three sons, Stuart and Standford of Tonasket and Keith (Helen) of Port Orchard, Wash.

After retiring, he made several trips to Alaska to go halibut fishing with his sons. Besides his three sons, he is survived by granddaughter, Keiana Rae Law and grandson, Noble O. Law II, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.

Noble worked his entire career in the tree fruit industry and was past president of the Washington State Horticulture Association. He served as Secretary-Treasurer of the Okanogan Horticulture Association for over 40 years and was a longtime member of the Tonasket Kiwanis. He loved working with the growers, who were more a part of an extended family to him.

January 25, 2007 was recognized as Noble Law Day by the Okanogan County Commissioners and fellow horticulturists for Nobles 40 years of contribution to the tree fruit industry. He was also a recipient of the coveted Silver Pear Award.

A memorial honoring the life of Noble O Law will be held on July 29th at 1 p.m. at Ellisforde Brethren Church in Ellisforde, Washington.