Myrtle Mae Wood

Myrtle Mae Ingeborg Wood, age 90 of Oroville, Washington, passed away at her home with her family at her side on April 14, 2020. Myrtle was born May 15, 1929 to parents Anna and Rev. Neils Christensen in Odessa, Washington.

As a “preachers kid” Myrtle moved many places in the U.S. and Canada. In 1947 they moved to Oroville where she met the love of her life Don Wood Jr. They married in August of 1947. To that union was born Lori, Gay and Chris. She devoted her life to her family and God. Her church family was a large part of her life where she was a member of the United Methodist Church. Myrtle enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, especially their time together at Lost Lake. In later years she enjoyed traveling and playing cards with her best friend Evelyn Dull.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers, Oliver and Wesley Christensen. Surviving are her children, Lori Rounds (Don), Gay Kenfield (Steve) and Chris Wood; grandkids, Nicci, T.J. (Janet), Tyler (Lindsay) and great grandchildren, Jordan, Rylie, Karsyn, Paityn, Takoda and Madison.

Due to the virus, the family will hold a private service. Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church or The Friends of Hospice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.