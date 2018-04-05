Michealyn Cavallaro, age 70, passed away from natural causes on March 24, 2018 in her home in Oroville, Washington. She was born on September 29, 1947 in Jersey City, New Jersey to parents Jack and Kathryn Cavallaro.

Michealyn moved to Oroville in 1977 with her two children. She was a stay-at-home mom who worked odd jobs to provide for her family.

Michealyn had a love for the Okanogan Valley, some of her spots were Blue Lake, the Old Molson Museum, Ellemeham Dam and the Similkameen River. She had a love for all things in nature and believed that all things, like people, have a place on this earth and their own special spirit

Michealyn would move mountains to help others of all origins in the community, spreading her love and light to others.

She is survived by her son, Justin Hughes and his wife Shannon; her daughter, Lisa Moon; her sister, Kathryn Cavallaro and two grandchildren, Ethan and Erik Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Kathryn Cavallaro.

No service will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

If you would like to donate, please do so to the American Red Cross or any other charitable organization. She would have appreciated that.