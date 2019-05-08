Michael Joseph Tacker, age 34, of Tonasket died April 23, 2019 at his home in Tonasket. He was born December 11, 1984 in Spokane, Washington to parents Cheryl and David Tacker. Michael grew up in Tonasket.

He loved being in the outdoors camping, fishing and hunting with friends and family. He would help anyone at a moments notice. Michael was a member of the Tonasket Eagles. He was always a joy to be around and will be missed by everyone. Michael and girlfriend, Alyssa Holbert, are expecting a son due in August. His name will be Malaki Michael Albert Tacker.

Michael is survived by his parents, Rick and Cheryl McKinsey of Tonasket; son, Carson Loyd Sasse of Tonasket; soon to be son, Malaki Michael Albert Tacker of Tonasket and brother, David (Katie) Tacker. He is preceded in death by his father David Tacker of Dateland, Arizona.

Services will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.