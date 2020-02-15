Mary Louise Andfelt

Our loving mother, Mary Louise Anfeldt, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at Royal Park, Spokane,Washington. She was born December 25, 1924 in Warrenville, Illinois to Arthur and Linda (Williams) Olson.

Mother married her sweetheart Henry F Anfeldt on March 16,1946 in Northbrook, Illinois upon his return serving his country in WWII. They were blessed with six children; Joyce Nestegard, husband Del; Janet Weddle, husband Arthur; Judy Nixon, husband Bill; Jacky Ehrgott, husband Tim; Jennifer Anfeldt and James (Jim) Anfeldt, ex-wife Carrie. Mary had 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, husband, Henry; son, James (Jim) and her oldest grandson, Timothy Winders.

In the early sixties Mary and Henry moved from Wheeling, Illinois to Tonasket, Washington with their children. Years later they made Spokane their home. Mary loved to travel. She wrote in her Bible “God’s word with me” and no matter where she went her Bible was with her. Her love for the Lord and family was the center of her life. Mom will be remembered for her worn out Bibles, continuous prayers and a life filled with love and kindness to all. In the front of her Bible she had shared with Henry, a photo of Henry and their son James (Jim) were taped along with some favorite Bible passages and the words in bold,”Keep The Light On For Me.”

Mom requested she be buried next to her husband, Henry. She wanted a small graveside service. The family will have a loving and intimate service this summer beside their mother.