Lillian Margaret Stansbury was born December 18, 1927 at Tonasket, Washington to Hjalmer and Gertrude Figenshow, the youngest of nine children. Lillian died May 15, 2017 at Mid Valley Hospital, she was 89.

Lillian’s father died when she was very young, so she formed a very special bond with her oldest brother John, who became the man of the family at the age of 11. She attended school in Tonasket, finishing high school in three years, graduating in 1945. She went to Seattle for employment for a brief period, until John called and told her to come home, as he had gotten her a job. She then worked for Mr. Call at the apple warehouse for a time. She married Dean Stansbury on Dec. 27 in 1947, a marriage that would last 66 years until his death in 2014, just a few days after their anniversary.

Following the births of her sons, in 1951 and 1952, Lillian went through a severe illness in 1955 that if not for the right doctors and her tough Norwegian ancestry, she probably would not have survived. Following her recovery she went back to working and raising her family, which was the most important thing in her life. Lillian loved gardening and her flowers. She was an avid outdoorswoman. and you couldn’t go hunting or fishing without her. She really enjoyed following her sons’ athletic endeavors, especially the “Cardiac Kids” basketball team which went to the State Tournament in 1969.

She and Dean purchased her Aunt Christianne’s cabin on Palmer Lake and in the late 1980’s they added a house addition to the cabin, where she enjoyed the rest of her life.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Martha Tompkins, Mary Anne Norton, Ethel Grier and Agnes Sype; brothers Donny, Carl, John, and Knute and her loving husband Dean.

She is survived by her sons Michael and wife Pam of Oroville and Dennis and wife Joanne of Reno, Nev. Also nine loving grandchildren, whom she adored, 18 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, who will surely miss their Aunty Babe, as well as her many friends. There will be a memorial service in early July, with the date to be announced later. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.