Lewis Charles Barnett, age 91 of Oroville, passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2016 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. He was born November, 14, 1925 in Bremerton, Washington to parents Almor and Sarah Barnett.

At a young age the family moved to Conconully. Lewis attended school at Pine Creek and Conconully. He served his country in the U.S. Army and following discharge from the Army moved back to Okanogan County where he began working for the County Road Department.

On September 3, 1948 he married Mary Lou Hammer in Omak and in 1949 they moved to Oroville.

Lewis worked as a logger for a number of years until an injury forced him to retire. He then began working in various orchards and ranches in the area, retiring in 1979. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and riding horses. Lewis was a member of the American Legion, Oroville Sportsman Club and the Oroville Senior Center.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou Barnett of Oroville; one daughter, RuthRuth Louise Wick of Springdale, Wash.; one son Lewis Charles Barnett of Oroville; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Denso Barnett; one daughter, Carol Ann Cockle; one son, Dennis Neil Barnett; one grandson and two great great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Family interment was held at the Coconully Cemetery.

