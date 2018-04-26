Leland Barmore McDaniel was born in Conconully, Washington on March 27, 1919, to parents J. Archie and Willa Rose Barmore McDaniel. His family moved from Conconully to Tonasket, Washington when he was 18-months-old.

After spending his first four years at Brittain Flat School, he rode a bus into Tonasket to school. He graduated from Tonasket High School in 1937.

Leland joined the Air Force in 1941 and was stationed in Greenville, SC. At the end of February, 1943, Leland won $700 playing blackjack. He sent the money to Helen Lorz for train fare to Greenville. They were married on his birthday, March 27, 1943.

He and Helen grew apples and pears on the orchard on Yarnell Road and raised a family of five children. After they retired, they built a home in one corner of the orchard big enough for all their children and grandchildren to come home for holidays. All together, they lived on Yarnell Road for more than 50 years.

During these years, Leland also worked construction from time to time, contributing to many bridges, schools, warehouses and homes. For about 15 years, Leland served on the Chief Tonasket Co-op Fruit Warehouse board of directors.

Leland and Helen moved to Wenatchee in 2001. Helen died there in 2005.

Leland is predeceased by his brother Stanton McDaniel and sisters Metha McDaniel Petty and Laura Lee McDaniel. He is survived by his sister Rosalie McDaniel Lorz; daughters, Kathy Larson (Steve), Susan Aigner (Jim), Becky McDaniel and Deanne McDaniel; son, Gary McDaniel (Sharon); 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service in Tonasket at a date yet to be determined.