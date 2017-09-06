John E. Tranmer

John Tranmer was born in Brewster, Washington on December 8, 1940, the third child of Walter Tranmer and Olivette (Hollinger) Tranmer. He passed away August 29, 2017.

He moved to Oroville, Wash. in 1945. John graduated from Oroville High School in 1959. Out of high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged from the army, he worked construction until purchasing a Union 76 gas station. In 1963, John met his future wife Thelma. They married in February 1968. John and Thelma then expanded their business to include bulk fuel deliveries. They had two children, Craig in 1974 and Stephanie in 1978. In 1985, they added a card lock system to their business and changed the name to Tranmer Fuel. They both retired in 2007.

John had many hobbies. He loved to hunt with his son and fish with both children. He loved to just jump in the car and take a spontaneous road trip or a drive in the mountains. He had a passion for cars. He built from the ground up a 1937 Plymouth street rod, his son’s 1967 Chevy Malibu and 1960 Chevy Impala and his daughters 1966 Pontiac Lemans. The whole family loved to attend cars shows and did so almost every weekend in the summers. John, Thelma and Craig loved to trap shoot at the local gun club. John never met a challenge he couldn’t conquer. He could figure out how to fix or build anything.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Thelma; son, Craig (Amanda); daughter, Stephanie; granddaughter, Adela; grandson Josiah and sister, Patsy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; mother, Olivette; brother, LeRoy; sister, Kay and sister, Peggy.

Funeral arrangements have been made at Schneider Funeral Home in Great Falls, Mont.