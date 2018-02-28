James William Zosel passed away in his home at Lake Osoyoos, Oroville, Washington on February 22, 2018. He was born March 4, 1920 in Seattle to William and Katie (Zobel) Zosel and soon lived in Chesaw and Wauconda where his father had a sawmill business.

In 1926, the sawmill was moved to Oroville and remains in operation. James graduated from Oroville High School in 1937, attended Kinman Business University and became a partner with his older brother, Ralph, in the sawmill.

He served three and a half years in the Army Medical Corps during WWII. While at Camp Beale, Calif. he married Ellen Grillo in Reno, Nevada. He was later at Camp Abbot, Ore., Camp Ellis, Ill. and Ft. Lewis, Wash. before going to France in January 1945, missing his son’s April birth. He returned home in September 1945.

He served his community, enjoyed water sports, golf, travel and was committed to the choice he made in youth to serve God and be part of a worldwide Christian fellowship. His family was a source of joy and he will be greatly missed by his wife of 75 years, Ellen; son, Dr. Paul Zosel (Brit) of Bellingham, Wash.; daughter. Janell Davenport (Scott) of Wenatchee, Wash.; grandson, Jed (Meaghan) Davenport; granddaughters, Jamie (Kyle) Cannon, Siri Zosel, Lindi (Jason) Jeans, Heidi (Travis) Beaulieu; great grandchildren, Jorja and Isis Davenport and Jack Cannon; nephews, John and Howard Zosel and nieces Mary Zosel and Ruth (Rob) Hoag. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, March 2, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bergh Funeral Chapel in Oroville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church with Military Graveside Services to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.