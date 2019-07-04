Irving William Bayley, age 77, of Tonasket Washington, passed away in the early morning hours on June 22, 2019, after a hard fight from cancer. Irv was born May 23, 1942 in Spokane, Washington to parents Irv and Ruth Bayley.

Irv was raised in Spokane until moving with his family to Tonasket in 1951. Irv’s mother passed away shortly after they moved to Tonasket and Irv’s father remarried Gladys Jack who raised all seven kids.

Irv graduated from Tonasket High School in 1960. After high school, Irv worked various jobs until going

to work for Del and Virginia Farley at Farley’s Grocery.

In 1966 Irv moved to Spokane where he attended Spokane Community College. In 1968 he moved back to Tonasket and married Patti Buchert. Irv and Patti eventually purchased Farley’s Grocery and renamed it

Irv’s Thrift Store, which was later renamed Irv’s Sak-n-Pak.

Irv loved interacting with people. He was a member of many organizations like the Jaycees and Kiwanis, served as Hospital Commissioner at North Valley Hospital and was an elder for many years at Hope Lutheran Church.

In his later years, Irv moved back to Spokane where he spent time in furniture sales until he settled in at

Sterling Insurance. In 2017 Irv came home to Tonasket where he remained.

Irving is survived by his three children and two brothers. His oldest son Chris is married to Aiyana and their children are Olivia, Sophia and Berezi and all reside in Tonasket. His daughter Rebekah is married to Mathew Pardue and they reside in Williston, North Dakota, and their children are Jesse and Austin. Austin (Freddie) has a son, Bryce, which at the time of Irv’s passing, made him a great grandfather. His youngest son Matt is married to Melisa and their children are Stella, Lillian, Gunner and Hunter, they all reside in Soap Lake, Washington. His brother Marc Bayley and his wife Marianne reside in Arlington, Washington. His brother Steve Bayley and his wife Claire reside in Oroville, Washington.

Irv was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Alan and Dan Jack and his sisters, Lois Torres and Janet Burton.

A memorial service will be held July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 623 S. Whitcomb (PO Box 607), Tonasket, WA 98855.

Charitable donations can be made “In Memory of Irving Bayley” to Hope Lutheran Church.

Irving will be missed by many, especially for his big smile and generous nature.