Grant L. Leavell, age 79, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away April 15, 2020 after a nine-month battle with cancer. He was born August 14, 1940 in Chopaka at the home of his parents Wilbur and Mildred (Perry) Leavell.

At a young age, the family moved to Oroville, Washington so his older brother and sister could attend school. They settled in south Oroville and Grant spent his childhood making friends with young and old alike.

He began his career as a box-boy for Ben Prince, who owned a grocery store on Main Street in Oroville. He graduated from Oroville High School and moved to Spokane where he apprenticed as a butcher, eventually returning to his hometown and once again worked for the Prince family, managing the grocery store.

He married Sandra Greenaway in 1961. They adopted a son in 1965, a second son in 1968 and a daughter in 1972. They moved to their current home in 1967 and he began his second career – farming.

In 1990 they purchased a small grocery store in Tonasket, Grant’s Market, and he continued to make many new friends and enjoyed serving the public. He loved all sports, antique cars, and or course, his store and family.

Grant was a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge #201, The Shriners, and Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Greenaway) Leavell; children, Michael C. Leavell, Douglas D. Leavell, Aimee A. Leavell; brother, Rodney (Linda) Leavell and nephews Derek and Corey; grandchildren, Grant D. Leavell, Lee R. Leavell, Renee H. Leavell, Elizabeth A. Leavell, Wesley J. Leavell; great-grandson, Owen James and aunt, Georgia Thompson of Omak.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mildred; brothers, Bill and Frank and sister, Barbara Michels.

Interment was at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with a commemoration of life to be held at a later time.

Memorials can be made to the following: Spokane Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave. Spokane 99204; Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1270, Oroville, WA. 98844 or a charity of your choice.