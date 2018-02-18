George C. Blackmore, age 78 of Oroville, died on Friday, February 09, 2018 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket. He was born February 21, 1939 in Silverton, Colorado to parents Barney and Lucille Blackmore.

At the age of 14, George began his career in mining and continued as a miner for 35 plus years. In 1989, he moved to Oroville where he built his home and ranch that he loved. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing with family and friends. George had three great loves in his life, Thelma, Susan and Edith who he absolutely adored. George was a very faithful Christian who not only talked the talk but walked the walk and had a personal relationship with the Lord.

George is survived by his wife Edith of Oroville; children Melody (Richard) Smith of Oroville, Georgia Lanius of Baton Rouge, La. and Andrea (Fred) White of Loranger, La., stepchildren Jerry (April) Webb of Omak, Wash., Robert Webb of Washington, Richard Webb of Philadelphia, Penn. and Connie Robertson of Hawaii; sister, Rose of Monta Vista, Colo.; step daughter-in-law, Patty Moore; one grandson he adopted, George E. Blackmore, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Thelma and Susan; three brothers, Douglas, Ervin and Marvin; son-in-law, Leto Lanius and stepson George Moore.

Interment will be at Oroville Riverview Cemetery with a Celebration of George’s life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements