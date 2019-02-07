Everett “Willis” Figlenski, 92, Longtime Tunk Valley rancher, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at home after a hard battle with cancer and dementia.

He was born December 30, 1926 to Ed and Blanche Figlenski in Omak, Wash. He began working on the family ranch in Tunk Valley at a very young age. On Dec 31,1950 he married Violet Marie Morris. They had two sons, Edward Willis and Ernest Wayne.

In 1959 they moved to Okanogan and began the Willis Figlenski Trucking operation. In 1965 they moved to Elmway and continued the business until 1972 when he took over the cattle ranch after his father died.

Willis was well known as a hard worker who raised reputation two-year-old steers in Tunk Creek for many years. He loved cutting hay on his John Deere swathers, which he did well into his 80s.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolores Scholz; wife, Violet and son, Edward; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by Ernie, at home in Riverside; sister-in-laws Marge Gargett in Yakima, Myrna Featherly in Monse and Betty Morris in Okanogan and cousins, Vern Ewer and Barb Shackett and numerous nieces and nephews, including Debbi Burbery, Mary Scholz and Roberta Scholz of Tonasket who helped care for him in his final days along with Frontier Hospice.

A memorial potluck dinner will be held Saturday, February 9 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Grange Hall. Please come and share memories with us.