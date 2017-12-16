Eugene “Gene” Elledge died peacefully at his home in Lake Stevens, Washington on November 29, 2017. He was 91-years-old. Eugene was born on July 23, 1926 in Kahlotus, Washington to the late C. Clyde and Ethel Mae Elledge.

He was one of 11 children in the family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Elledge (Latshaw) from Okanogan.

He earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Eastern Washington University in 1956, with additional graduate work at Central, Western and Washington State. He worked as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent with the Washington Public Schools. Upon retirement he practiced Real Estate. Eugene was active in numerous associations, including the Monroe School Board, Evergreen State Fair Board and the Monroe Methodist Church.

Eugene served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II earning numerous medals of honor.

He is survived by his five children Doug Elledge (Michelle), Kae Elledge, David Elledge, Kris Elledge, and Darren Elledge (Kate). His grandsons are Greg, Michael and Jake. Gene’s siblings that have survived him are JoAnne Garver (Chuck), Daniel Elledge, Richard Elledge (Carol), Marge Elledge; and many loving nephews and nieces.