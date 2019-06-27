On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Elizabeth M. Kingsley passed away peacefully at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington at the age of 95 years.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Don and Hazel Wood; husband, Lester; son, Wayne Kingsley; daughter, Susan Jackson; granddaughter, Dawn Kingsley; son-in-law, Jim Hayward; siblings, Baby Wood, Florence Morris, Ben Wood, Maude Wheeler, Helen Maynard, Don Wood Jr, Jack Wood and Skip Newman.

Betty will be fondly remembered by her loving family, daughters, Nancy Scacco and Marcia Hayward; grandchildren, Stacy Hursh (Joe), Patrick Scacco, Lisa Kingsley (Erik), Bryan Hayward, Tim Hayward (Melody), Bruce Jackson (Alisha); great-granddaughter, Hannah Pieri; sister, Micke Griffin; son-in-law, Art Jackson; sister-in-law, Myrtle Wood and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was proud to have been born in Chesaw and received her education in Molson and Oroville. She was married to Lester for 64 years and never happier than when taking care of Lester and their four children. They were long time residents of Oroville, but once the kids were gone from home they relocated to Cashmere, Aberdeen and Whidbey Island.

Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was very proud of her family and loved spending time with them. Betty grew beautiful flowers, baked a million cookies, and was hard working and giving.

Betty’s family would like to thank all the caregivers at North Valley Extended Care for all the years of loving care they gave. By request there will be no service.