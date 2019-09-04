Our beloved mother and grandmother, Elaine Chamberlin, died August 24, 2019 at her home in East Wenatchee. Elaine was born, one of four daughters, to Charles and Zenda Sawyers on October 27, 1926 in Cedaredge, Colorado.

When Elaine was beginning high school the family moved to Oroville, Washington and soon after their move, attended a summer baseball game. There she noticed the catcher, Howard Chamberlin – probably because of his constant chatter. He noticed the pretty girl sitting in the stands, too. Howard and Elaine married May 11, 1945, later bought an apple orchard and started their family.

Elaine was an amazing woman and together she and Howard not only taught, but modeled what they felt were important values to their four children – work hard, contribute to your community, find time to celebrate and always put your family first. Elaine was a Sunday school teacher, 4-H and scout leader, plus helped Howard with his youth baseball program running the concession stand and keeping the scorebook. Despite their busy schedule, the family always found time to go camping at their favorite destinations – Lost Lake and Bonaparte Lake; creating lifetime memories.

Elaine enjoyed spending time in her garden and sewing, but her favorite way to spend time was being a grandmother. Her grandchildren looked forward to fun filled visits to Grandpa and Grandma’s where they knew they would find a cookie jar filled with freshly baked cookies, turned down beds, a mound of dirt to make mud pies, happy, happy hours, but most of all their grandmother’s love and devotion.

After retirement, Howard and Elaine moved to Wenatchee. They took many trips and cruises and spent winters in Arizona. Howard died in in 2010 and Elaine’s daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Pat Brown, invited her to live with them at their home in East Wenatchee. The family will always be grateful to Nancy and Pat for their generosity and loving care. Although Elaine endured several serious ailments in her final years, she never complained and faced life with a positive spirit.

Elaine will always be loved and remembered by those she left behind. She is survived by her children, Susan, Steve (Kathy), Nancy (Pat) and daughter-in-law Carla; sister, Charlene Jacobsen; grandchildren, Ryan (Debi) Chamberlin, Jennifer Chamberlin, Pat (Kelly) Brown, Melanie (Nick) Froman, Caryn (Dusty) Metsker and Bryce (Alyson) Chamberlin; 11 great grandchildren and her four-legged buddy, Lucy. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard; son, Howard Jr. and sisters, Edna Robinson and Eloise Martin.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum in East Wenatchee on August 30, 2019 at 2 p.m.. A celebration of Elaine’s life will be hosted by her children at Pat and Nancy Brown’s home on September 7, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Central Washington Home Care Services/Hospice, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. 98801.