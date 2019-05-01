David W. Raymond passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He and his wife, Joanie, had been in a car accident the previous Monday, which fractured a vertebrae in David’s neck and damaged his spinal cord, paralyzing him and leaving him unable to breathe on his own. While being examined the doctors also found a large tumor in his brain, which was unknown to David or his family. In God’s tender mercy, David was spared a slow decline and is now with his Savior.

David was born in Seattle, Washington in 1947 to Wilbert and Betty Raymond. He grew up in West Seattle, graduating West Seattle High School. He then attended the University of Washington.

In 1972 he moved to Molson, where he bought 60 acres and farmed. Then in 1976 he married Joanie Emry of Oroville. A few months later they moved to the Seattle area where they raised three children. David became an insurance salesman and loved to spend his leisure time fishing with family and friends.

Though life was good in Seattle, David’s heart was always for the country. In 2017 David and Joanie moved back to the Molson Highlands. They were happily involved in the community there. He and Joanie traveled back to the coast often to visit their family.

He is survived by his wife Joanie of 42 years; their three children, Andy (Jessi), Phil (Liz) and Beth (Paul): his mother, Betty; his brother Gary (Carla); and seven grandchildren, Hadassah, Ethan, Hannah, Clara, Rachel, Amy and Katherine. He also had what he considered a second family in the Hawkins family.

David was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert.

A service was held in his honor at the Molson Grange on April 30th. His family has appreciated all the prayers and support.