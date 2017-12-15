Charles Lin Jungblom, 76, passed away on November 26, 2017 in Sagle, Idaho. Chuck was born December 20, 1940 in Lind, Washington to Bill and Alice (Henry) Jungblom.

He attended schools in Lind, and graduated in 1959. Chuck furthered his education at Centralia Jr. College where he also excelled in basketball and baseball. He then transferred to E.W.U. where he completed his degree in education and later received his master’s in counseling while lettering in baseball and football.

In 1964 Chuck began teaching in Riverside, Wash. The following year he married Arliene Atchison and the couple moved to Kelowna, B.C. where Chuck played semi-pro baseball for the Kelowna Labatt’s while working for the city parks and recreation department.

In the fall, Chuck and Arliene moved to Mansfield, Wash. where Chuck not only taught, but assumed all coaching duties. While in Mansfield, their daughter Jami Lin was born. In 1967 the family moved to Westport, Wash. where Chuck loved clam digging and deep sea fishing along with his teaching and coaching duties.

In 1969 Chuck accepted a teaching position with the Davenport School District along with many coaching assignments. One of the most memorable was being part of the Davenport girls 1992-93 state B basketball championship. Sports were always a huge part of Chuck’s life so besides coaching he played and officiated sports with the Spokane associations. In 1974 Chuck had the privilege of playing fast pitch softball with the Spokane Blazers. He enjoyed many years of officiating high school and college football, baseball, and volleyball games.

After retirement Chuck put his time and energy into Senior Softball, remaining active through the summer of 2017. During these years he received multiple awards for his dedication and service. He also loved to host and guide hunters on the family ranch in Tonasket, making lasting friendships. Chuck devoted special times for family gatherings, sporting and music events with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of multiple sports associations, the Spokane Fly Fishing, Davenport United Methodist Church and attended North Summit Church while living in Sandpoint assisting in the caregiving of his daughter Jami.

He is survived by his wife Arliene of 52 years; daughter, Jami (Mick) Adams; granddaughters, Nicole (Dustin) Gilton, Alicia (Robby) Holt; great grandchildren Emmalin Gilton, Olivia and William Mueller and Lauren Holt all of Sandpoint; brothers Larry (Linda) Jungblom of Metaline Falls, Wash., Steve Jungblom of Madisonville, KY and sister Julie (Kirk) Snyder of Seattle, WA and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the diabetes foundation.

Services were held at North Summit Church (South building) in Sandpoint, Idaho on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Davenport, Washington at the Davenport United Methodist Church Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

