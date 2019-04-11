Bill Maurice McCarthy (William) , 67 years of age, passed on Wednesday, October 15, 2018 of a heart attack at Good Samaritan Hospital Puyallup, Washington. Bill was born November 20, 1951 in Tacoma, Washington to the late Leonard and Shirley McCarthy.

He was the youngest of three children. Bill was enlisted for three years in the U.S. Army, with one deployment to Korea. Bill moved to Palmer Lake and later met and married Peggy Zimmerman, they had two daughters, Brandy and Amber.

Bill worked at Omak Wood Products for many years and made many lifelong friends. Bill loved camping, hunting, fishing and buying and selling items. He would always be there if someone needed him, or needed help.

He is survived by his daughters, Brandy McCarthy and Amber Bos; his sister, Cindy McGrath and grandchildren Hayley, Jordan and Baby Ensley.

We will always remember you for the kind soul you truly are, you will be very missed.