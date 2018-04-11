Anthony Calvin Koepke, born June 29th, 1952 passed in a peaceful, pain free slumber on April 7th, 2018. In true Tony fashion, he went out on “Lucky #7.”

Tony was preceded in death by his father Sam and his best friend, hunting and fishing buddy, and partner in crime, Lee Mann.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Peggy. High school sweethearts, they were married June 23rd, 1973. His daughter, Elizabeth; son by marriage, Larry and beloved grandson, Justin Anthony; his brother, Jarrod and wife Tina and their daughters Lindsay and Kyra, who he cherished; sister, Vicky and husband Travis, their son Fred and daughter Tammy; his mother, Shirley and Aunt Marlena. He is also survived by lifelong friends Beaner and Don Beanblossom and their daughters, Benie and Brandy; wonderful friends, Jim and Glenda and David, Norm, Eric and Kiki Finsen. And, last but not least, the third amigo of the lifelong hunting party, his cherished friend Darrell Fry, wife Molly and daughters Tonya and Maggie. He also leaves behind a multitude of other family members, friends he gained along the way, tons of acquaintances and some enemies sprinkled in.

Tony had a big heart and a giving spirit. He was always willing to help others and never hesitated to raise some hell in the process. He was a 38-year veteran of the Oroville Fire Department and served 15 years on the Oroville City Council.

Tony’s quick wit and ability to B.S. with anyone was one of his greatest gifts. Tony was always ready to tell a story or share a laugh and had a joke for any and all occasions.

A lifelong avid fisherman and hunter, Tony loved the outdoors. Some of his greatest days were spent baiting hooks on the water or cruising the backroads shooting grouse, spotting the big bucks, and killing coyotes.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Oroville. We encourage everyone to come as you are and be ready to share a story or two.

In lieu of flowers, and in an effort to, as he would say, “edumacate” his beloved grandson, Justin, we would appreciate if you would take time to write down some of your greatest memories, shared (mis)adventures or simply a classic Tony joke you remember and mail it to him at: 2628 LeMaister Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 or email them to jp4vets@yahoo.com. Justin thanks you in advance as he continues to cherish all the memories and adventures they shared and knows there are a million more stories that should not be forgotten about his Papa, the most loving and caring grandfather a boy could have.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.