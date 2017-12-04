Three suspects arrested in mid-county burglaries

OKANOGAN – Three people have been arrested who are suspected of involvement in a string of burglaries and thefts that have taken place in November, mostly centered in mid-county, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers.

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, Donovan R. Nysti, 24, of Omak; Bill C. Bedard Jr., 27, of Omak and Dakotah D. Condon, 25, of Omak, were arrested for multiple burglaries and thefts.

“For the last month there have been several burglaries reported in Omak, Okanogan and in the county,” said Sheriff Rogers. “Most of the burglaries involved residences and the old Forest Service Building on South Second Avenue in Okanogan was burglarized last month.”

Several items were stolen, including cash, chainsaws, weapons, a motorcycle and several other items, most which have been recovered by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department. A search was also executed on a residence in Bridgeport, Wash, in reference this investigation, according to Rogers.

“I give a lot of credit to the Officers of Omak Police Department and to the Deputies of Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office for working so hard on these cases and being able to make the arrests and recover so much of the stolen property,” said Rogers in a press release.

“I want to specially thank Deputy Terry Shrable of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Brien Bowling of the Omak Police Department. These guys put in a lot of hours and time working on these cases and did an incredible job of putting all of this together. We are very proud of them and all those involved,” the Sheriff said.

The investigation is still on going with additional charges pending on the three subjects booked on Friday.