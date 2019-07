One officer will be assigned to Tonasket

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office hired two patrol deputies in July. Deputies Jesse Tapia and Justin Malone were sworn in on July 22, 2019.

They will begin the Criminal Justice Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy in August 2019 with a graduation date of December 2019. After graduation Deputy Tapia will be assigned to work in the Mid Valley district and Deputy Malone will be assigned to Tonasket City.