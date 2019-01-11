Public Safety meeting about Tonasket contracting with sheriff’s office

TONASKET – A special meeting of the Tonasket City Council sponsored by the Public Safety Committee will be held as a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tonasket Elementary School Commons.

This meeting is to discuss questions and concerns regarding the possible contract with Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department with the City of Tonasket.

This meeting is open to the residents of the Tonasket School District. The city asks that people feel free to submit their question on an index card to City Hall prior to Monday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Questions will also be taken at the Town Hall meeting that will be limited due to time restraints.