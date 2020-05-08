Oroville Streetscape – TOI beautifies Oroville with banners, trees

OROVILLE – The Oroville Streetscape TOI (The Oroville Initiative) has been raising funds through local contributions for beautifying Oroville. The donation money has been spent on new pole banners, tree replacements at street and park locations, and flowers at local side walk businesses.

The Pole banners were created by Lynn Chapman and Clyde Andrews. They are now on display on both the north and south ends of Oroville.

“We wanted to advertise activities Oroville and the surrounding area have to offer. The banners were positioned by Oroville Public works,” said Chapman, adding, “Arbor Day was cancelled this year, but four new trees were purchased and planted by Oroville Streetscape TOI.

A Hawthorn tree has been planted at Bud Clark Field, two Globe Maples on Main Street and one Globe Maple on Ironwood. Flowers for flower beds and street pots were planted last week by 19 volunteers from Oroville Streetscape TOI, The Oroville Initiative and volunteers. The town crew will soon

be hanging the flower baskets on Main Street to complete the venture to beautify Oroville.

We thank all the local businesses and citizens who made donations and the volunteers

and city crew who helped made it possible for Oroville to be a more attractive and welcoming

place to live and visit.

Play

in

Oroville

and

Enjoy

Oroville