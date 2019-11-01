Oroville man booked for manslaughter in fatal shooting

OROVILLE – An Oroville man who called the sheriff’s office Thursday to report a hunting accident was arrested for manslaughter in the second degree when Ashley Nelson, Oroville, was found dead at the scene.

Brent A. Blanchard, 44, Oroville made the call to report the incident and remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies upon their arrival, according to Okanogan County Undersheriff Aaron Culp in a press release Friday afternoon.

“On Oct. 30 at around 12:05 p.m., Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a possible hunting accident near Oroville on Nine Mile Road,” writes Undersheriff Culp. “When deputies arrived on scene they discovered the body of Nelson, 31, who had been shot.”

Authorities report that a handgun was recovered and taken as evidence and that Brentwood was transported to the Okanogan County Jail and booked for manslaughter in the second degree.

Culp says the investigation is ongoing.